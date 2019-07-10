Heavy Rain Forecast, Flood Alert In Six Province of Nepal

Heavy Rain Forecast, Flood Alert In Six Province of Nepal

July 10, 2019, 9:24 p.m.

Flood Forecasting Section of Hydrology Division issue flood alert for province 1, 2, 3, Gandaki, Province 5 and Sudurpaschim on Thursday. The sections said there will be likely flood in all the streams and rivers of the areas urging people to take necessary preparedness to cope with possible floods.

As monsoon Trough is close to Nepal and low pressure line is expanding from eastern to western terrain, there will likely to have rain across Nepal tonight. According to a news bulletin of Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mostly cloudy throughout the country.

The division said that the widespread rain is likely to occur in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the central region towards late night, chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places eastern region.

Sky weather said the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been receiving good rains since the last few days now. A Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area which is over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar is responsible for these heavy to very heavy rains over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The intensity of rain has increased significantly over the foothills of Uttar Pradesh. Places like Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Bahraich have received heavy downpour. These good rains are expected to continue until July 15.

Due to torrential rains, chances of flooding are very high. Bahraich is located near the Sarayu River which is a tributary of the Ghagra River. These rivers originate at Nepal which is also receiving heavy rainfall at present. This might lead to heavy flooding back at the basin area.

