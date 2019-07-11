Heavy Rains Likely In Nepal, Flood Warning Issued For Plain

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Widespread rain is possible at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rain at one or two places of the country.

In the last 24 hours, the intensity of Monsoon rain has significantly increased all over Nepal. Many districts of the country have recorded heavy to very heavy rains. Biratnagar, Dhangadhi, Nepalgunj, Dang, Dhankuta, Dharan and Dadeldhura have observed good rain and thundershower activities.

In the last 24 hours, Biratnagar has recorded 80 mm of rainfall, followed by Dhankuta 59.6 mm, Dhangadhi 97.2 mm, Nepalggunj 67.2 Dang 77.9 and Dadeldhura 38.4.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area is across southern parts of Nepal. A Trough is also extending from East up to Far west Nepal across this Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area.

In the wake of these systems, rains will significantly increase in Nepal during the next 48 hours. Places lying along the Madhesh will get to see a few heavy to extremely heavy spells of rain during the next 24 to 48 hours. Thereafter, rains will taper in the region.

Heavy downpour has already triggered a flood-like situation in some places and now with rains likely to intensify further, some intense flooding cannot be ruled out.

According to Skymetweather, the intensity of rain will increase along the foothills of Nepal. As most of the rivers flow via Nepal to Bihar, the heavy downpour may aggravate the flood-like situation. Rivers like Kosi, Karcha and Baghmati may swell in the wake of heavy rains.