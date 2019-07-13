Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal

Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal

July 13, 2019, 9:34 p.m.

The water level in the Kosi river closes to cross the dangers level. After the increase in the water level at Kosi, 41 gates of Kosi Barrage have already opened.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer, there was 347540 cusec of water at Kosi barrage at 8 PM. As the rain fall continues in hill region, there will be likely to increase the water level in Kosi.

Flood Forecasting Section has issued a flood alert following increased of flood level at Kankai, Kosi and its tributaries Sunkosi, Dudhkosi and Tamaore. The water level now at Hampachaur of Sunkosi is 12.226, and followed by Tamor River at Triveni is 9 meter and Saptakosi at Chatra is 6.711 meter.

Although the rain fall is gradually receding, there occurred heavy to moderate rain in different parts of Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division said that in the last 12 hours, Birendranagar has recorded 45.1 followed by Nepalgunj 46.5, Dang 67.0 Bhairahawa 92.4, Simara 115.9, Kathmandu 40.0 Okhaldhunga 76.2 Biratnagar 107.9, Dharan 86.4, Jankapur 283.8 and Jiri 89.2.

Koshi-Barrage-Flood-5-5.jpg

Koshi-Barrage-Flood-6-6.jpg

Koshi-Barrage-Flood-9-9.jpg

Koshi-Barrage-Flood-10-1.jpg

Koshi-Barrage-Flood-10-1.jpg

Photo and content courtesy; Abhaya Kumar Rai Dessanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal
Jul 13, 2019
Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa
Jul 13, 2019
More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal
Jul 13, 2019
Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark
Jul 12, 2019
TIA Resumes Operation Following Towed The Aircraft To The Runway
Jul 12, 2019

More on Weather

33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 34 minutes ago
Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Eastern And Central Nepal To Receive Heavy To Moderate Rain Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Bagmati River Has Crossed The Danger Level, Flood Warning For Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Issues A Flood Warning In The Low Land Area of Province 1, 2 And 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2019
TIA Resumes Operation Following Towed The Aircraft To The Runway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
TIA’s Resumption of Flight Operation Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Newly Constructed Building Of Paropakar Maternity Hospital and Bir Hospital Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
France – Nepal Painting Exhibition To Be Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75