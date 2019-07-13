Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal

The water level in the Kosi river closes to cross the dangers level. After the increase in the water level at Kosi, 41 gates of Kosi Barrage have already opened.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer, there was 347540 cusec of water at Kosi barrage at 8 PM. As the rain fall continues in hill region, there will be likely to increase the water level in Kosi.

Flood Forecasting Section has issued a flood alert following increased of flood level at Kankai, Kosi and its tributaries Sunkosi, Dudhkosi and Tamaore. The water level now at Hampachaur of Sunkosi is 12.226, and followed by Tamor River at Triveni is 9 meter and Saptakosi at Chatra is 6.711 meter.

Although the rain fall is gradually receding, there occurred heavy to moderate rain in different parts of Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division said that in the last 12 hours, Birendranagar has recorded 45.1 followed by Nepalgunj 46.5, Dang 67.0 Bhairahawa 92.4, Simara 115.9, Kathmandu 40.0 Okhaldhunga 76.2 Biratnagar 107.9, Dharan 86.4, Jankapur 283.8 and Jiri 89.2.

Photo and content courtesy; Abhaya Kumar Rai Dessanchar.com