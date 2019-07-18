Water Water Every Where … (Photo Feature of Rautahat)

Although water has started to recede, large parts of southern region particularly Rautahat district is still under the water. Large number of people are yet to return home.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division, the water level in all the major rivers are is receding. As per the experts, now the rain activity will be majorly scanty over the parts of Nepal during the next two to three days. This gives seigh of relief to the victims.

However, the crisis is no over yet. As good rains is expected over Nepal around July 22, there is possibility to see more inundation in coming day.

Photo and Video: Courtesy To Kiran Bhattarai