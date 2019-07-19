KOICA-KAAN Organised Knowledge Sharing Workshop

KOICA-KAAN Organised Knowledge Sharing Workshop

July 19, 2019, 11:24 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) have organized KOICA –KAAN Knowledge Sharing workshop in Padma Kanya (PK) Multiple Campus.

The Knowledge Sharing program was in form of lecture program where two recent graduates from KOICA’s Master’s Degree Scholarship Program Neetu Dubey and Scheme Shrestha shared the findings and recommendations of research paper they completed during the Master’s program in Gender Equality Leadership from Ewha University, Korea.

Their thesis titles are “Domestic Violence’ in the Mahottari District of Nepal: Factors Influencing the Help Seeking Decision of its Victims” and “Government’s Efforts on Combating Human Trafficking in Nepal” respectively. Currently Ms. Dubey and Ms. Shrestha both are working for the Province Ministry.

The target audiences of the lectures were the Bachelor’s and Master’s level student pursuing studies in Sociology, Gender Studies and Development Studies in PK Campus. The lecture also had a session on the sharing of experience by the presenters with regards to the Gender development in South Korea.

The program was also attended by KOICA’s Country Director. Sunghoon Ko, Deputy Country Director, Jinhwa Kim, Campus Chief, Prof. Dhan Prasad Pandit, and KAAN President Binod Bidari.

Ko in his speech focused on the importance of the capacitated and trained human resource and the impact it can bring in nation building, he further shared the experience of Koreas development which has lot of contribution made by its trained human resources.

67498242_656341508215855_7107458374165331968_n.jpg

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1995. This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Every year from Nepal more than 100 government officials participate in various short term training programs and about 15 government officials undergo master’s degree scholarship programs. In this year, total 16 government official are participating in the master’s degree scholarship program in various Korean Universities. Till date we have more than 1700 government officials who have taken part in some training program in Korea under KOICA’s support.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal
Jul 19, 2019
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal
Jul 19, 2019
Shilpa Pokharel To Fight Against Domestic Violence
Jul 19, 2019
Partly To General Cloudy heavy Rain To Occur Some Places In Nepal
Jul 19, 2019
Government To Provide Rs.3 Billion To Sajha Yatayat To Purchase 300 Electric Buses
Jul 19, 2019

More on News

India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Government To Provide Rs.3 Billion To Sajha Yatayat To Purchase 300 Electric Buses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
NCP Leaders Assures Support To Venezuelan Socialist Regime By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Monsoon Floods Affect Five Million Children In South Asia: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 17 minutes ago
Six Persons Injured In A Bomb Explosion In Dhangadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 24 minutes ago

The Latest

The 60 MW Upper Trishuli-3A and 37 MW Upper Trishuli 3B: Lest We Forget! By Shanta Bahadur Pun Jul 19, 2019
Society 5.0 By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 19, 2019
Environmental Assessment: Mitigating the Adverse Impacts By Batu Uprety Jul 19, 2019
Flooding And Political Economy By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jul 19, 2019
Shilpa Pokharel To Fight Against Domestic Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2019
Partly To General Cloudy heavy Rain To Occur Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75