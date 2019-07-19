KOICA-KAAN Organised Knowledge Sharing Workshop

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) have organized KOICA –KAAN Knowledge Sharing workshop in Padma Kanya (PK) Multiple Campus.

The Knowledge Sharing program was in form of lecture program where two recent graduates from KOICA’s Master’s Degree Scholarship Program Neetu Dubey and Scheme Shrestha shared the findings and recommendations of research paper they completed during the Master’s program in Gender Equality Leadership from Ewha University, Korea.

Their thesis titles are “Domestic Violence’ in the Mahottari District of Nepal: Factors Influencing the Help Seeking Decision of its Victims” and “Government’s Efforts on Combating Human Trafficking in Nepal” respectively. Currently Ms. Dubey and Ms. Shrestha both are working for the Province Ministry.

The target audiences of the lectures were the Bachelor’s and Master’s level student pursuing studies in Sociology, Gender Studies and Development Studies in PK Campus. The lecture also had a session on the sharing of experience by the presenters with regards to the Gender development in South Korea.

The program was also attended by KOICA’s Country Director. Sunghoon Ko, Deputy Country Director, Jinhwa Kim, Campus Chief, Prof. Dhan Prasad Pandit, and KAAN President Binod Bidari.

Ko in his speech focused on the importance of the capacitated and trained human resource and the impact it can bring in nation building, he further shared the experience of Koreas development which has lot of contribution made by its trained human resources.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1995. This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Every year from Nepal more than 100 government officials participate in various short term training programs and about 15 government officials undergo master’s degree scholarship programs. In this year, total 16 government official are participating in the master’s degree scholarship program in various Korean Universities. Till date we have more than 1700 government officials who have taken part in some training program in Korea under KOICA’s support.