Heavy To Moderate Rain Will Occur In Eastern And Central Nepal

July 22, 2019, 7:56 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region.

The division also says that rain/thundershower is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and at some places of the western region and chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the eastern and central terai regions and at one or two places of the western region.

The division forecasted that there will be heavy rain in eastern districts particularly Ilam, Taplejung, Jhapa, Dhankuta, Morang and Jhapa. There will be likely to occur heavy rain in Parsa. The division issued alert to the people leaving in near the bank of Kankai, Kamla, Mechi and other rivers.

According to skymetweather, the axis of Monsoon Trough passes through northern parts of Odisha. Hence southern parts of Odisha will receive moderate rains at many places. At the same time, the Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Lower Assam and Meghalaya will be under the grip of heavy rains and thundershowers.

During the last 24 hours, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal has received moderate to heavy rainfall activities. At the same time, central parts of West Bengal experienced light rains at isolated places. Gangetic West Bengal remained under Subdued Monsoon conditions. Very warm and humid weather conditions prevailed over multiple areas of Gangetic West Bengal.

Presently, a branch of the eastern end of Monsoon Trough passes across Himalayan West Bengal. Hence, during the next 24 to 36 hours, heavy to very rainfall is likely to continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining regions.

All these weather conditions over West Bengal will be affecting during the next 36 to 48 hours. Thereafter, the rain intensity will decrease over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Multiple places like that of Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Kooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, etc might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate lightning strikes during the next one to days.

