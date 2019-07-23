CNI Demands To Withdraw VCTS

July 23, 2019, 6:30 a.m.

Ministry of Finance has shown flexibility to postpone the implementation of mandatory provisions for the PAN registration for the salary. However, the Ministry expressed its commitment to implement VCTS.

A delegation headed by outgoing president of Confederation of Nepalese Industries Haribhakta Sharma met finance minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada and briefed him about the possible implications of two of the decision in Nepal’s industrial and business sector.

The delegation urged finance minister Dr.Khatiwada to withdraw VCTS and mandatory PAN registration for the payment arguing that they are unrealistic and crate hurdles.

They said that VCTS should not be implemented till the guarantee of internet service all over Nepal.

