Nepali Embassy In Bangkok Supported 10 Nepali Students To Return Home

July 23, 2019, 7:06 a.m.

Nepali Embassy in Thailand said that the Embassy has rescued 10 Nepalese students who who were stranded in Thailand and sent back home. Following receiving complain from 10 Nepalese students who reported that they were not provided any facilities promises as per the agreement, Nepali Embassy immediately took the initiative to rescue them and sent back home.

On the initiative of Embassy, three students were sent home 17 and three on 20 July. The ten students went to Bangkok based International Hotel and Airlines Business School in March through Bag Bazaar-based Abroad Studies for eight months internship and training.

The Embassy also urges all Nepali students to take all necessary information about the institute or colleges their legal registration and other issue before coming to study in Thailand.

