Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal

The Temperament of Nepal, a book in Chinese language written by Prof. Hu Yu of Tsinghua University and his students Ms. Wan Ningning, Ms. ShenQinyi and Zhang Jinbao about the cultural and natural heritage of Nepal was released amidst a function held at the Embassy.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Nepal Leela Mani Paudyal appreciated the efforts of the writers in elaborating the rich cultural heritage and the natural beauty of Nepal, and contributing in disseminating information about Nepal's many attractionsamong the people of China.

Prof. Hu Yu said that before visiting Nepal, the country was for them only an abstract concept. After visiting Nepal, he said, the country – an ancient country with a glorious history and great influence -- emerged to them in its full magnificence and beauty. He urged more Chinese people to visit Nepal to fully enjoy the great attractions, beauty and charms of the country.

Other speakers at the function were Pi Jun, President of China Youth Press, Dong Shanfeng, President and Chief Editor of Chinese Book Review Monthly, Shen Qinyi, President of China-Nepal Cultural Exchange Association of Tsinghua University, Prof. Li Xiguang of Tsinghua University and Prof. Durga Poudel of University of Louisiana who is currently in China as a visiting professor.

Around 60 participants including writers, professors, and representatives of organizations related to tourism and culture, and mediapersons attended the program.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, the book is based on the experiences and impressions of Prof. Hu and his students during a visit to Nepal during the summer in 2018. It is published by China Youth Press.