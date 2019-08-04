Nepal And UAE Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations

Nepal And UAE Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations

Aug. 4, 2019, 8:03 a.m.

Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates, Krishna Prasad Dhakal paid a courtesy call on His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Following the exchange of pleasantries, Ambassador Dhakal appreciated the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and the UAE that has been marked by friendship and cordiality ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly welcomed Ambassador Dhakal and extended his best wishes for his successful tenure as Ambassador of Nepal to the UAE. He expressed that cooperation between Nepal and the UAE would be enhanced in the days ahead at all levels. His Highness expressed his full support to foster better relations between the two countries.

His Highness and Ambassador Dhakal discussed various matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, tourism, air services and the preparation of 'Expo 2020 Dubai'. During the meeting, His Highness praised Nepali people living and working in the UAE for their hard work and honesty as well as their contribution to the development of the UAE.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Dhakal was accompanied by Bhesh Bahadur Karki, Counsellor (Labour) and Keshab Raj Pokharel, Third Secretary at the Embassy of Nepal, Abu Dhabi to the meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

