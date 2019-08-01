Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal

The Embassy of Nepal organized 'Nepal Photo & Painting Exhibition 2019' in Beijing on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the People's Republic of China,

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal shed light on the unique and exemplary relations of trust, friendship and co-operative partnership between Nepal and China, and highlighted the important achievements made during the past year in further enhancing bilateral relations, including the first State Visit to China by the President of Nepal in April 2019.

He expressed the confidence that Nepal and China will continue to work hand-in-hand to meet the development aspirations of their peoples, and to attain a just, inclusive and peaceful global order.

Zuo Zhongyi, Chairman of China International Culture Exchange Foundation extended congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China, and expressed the hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to grow and flourish in the future.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, Surendra Bhai Shakya, President of Federation of Handicraft Association of Nepal, Zhao Zengfu, Seal Carver & Sinologist, Su Xue, Photographer and Wang Xuejun, Secretary General of China International Culture Exchange Foundation also spoke.

Several dozens of photographs and paintings by Nepali and Chinese artists were displayed at the Exhibition, together with traditional Nepali artworks and handicrafts. The event also featured performances by Nepali students and Chinese artistes.

Around 150 guests including representatives of the Government of the People's Republic China, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community, organizations and agencies related to art, culture and people-to-people exchanges, business enterprises, the media and friends of Nepal participated.

The program was organized with the support of China International Culture Exchange Foundation, Foreign Affairs Office of Sichuan Province, Luxehills Art Museum and Art Sino Cultural Development Committee.

The Exhibition will remain open for the public until 7 August 2019.