Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal

Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal

Aug. 1, 2019, 6:14 p.m.

The Embassy of Nepal organized 'Nepal Photo & Painting Exhibition 2019' in Beijing on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the People's Republic of China,

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal shed light on the unique and exemplary relations of trust, friendship and co-operative partnership between Nepal and China, and highlighted the important achievements made during the past year in further enhancing bilateral relations, including the first State Visit to China by the President of Nepal in April 2019.

He expressed the confidence that Nepal and China will continue to work hand-in-hand to meet the development aspirations of their peoples, and to attain a just, inclusive and peaceful global order.

Zuo Zhongyi, Chairman of China International Culture Exchange Foundation extended congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China, and expressed the hope that the relations between the two countries will continue to grow and flourish in the future.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, Surendra Bhai Shakya, President of Federation of Handicraft Association of Nepal, Zhao Zengfu, Seal Carver & Sinologist, Su Xue, Photographer and Wang Xuejun, Secretary General of China International Culture Exchange Foundation also spoke.

Several dozens of photographs and paintings by Nepali and Chinese artists were displayed at the Exhibition, together with traditional Nepali artworks and handicrafts. The event also featured performances by Nepali students and Chinese artistes.

Around 150 guests including representatives of the Government of the People's Republic China, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community, organizations and agencies related to art, culture and people-to-people exchanges, business enterprises, the media and friends of Nepal participated.

The program was organized with the support of China International Culture Exchange Foundation, Foreign Affairs Office of Sichuan Province, Luxehills Art Museum and Art Sino Cultural Development Committee.

The Exhibition will remain open for the public until 7 August 2019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame
Aug 01, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance
Aug 01, 2019
Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation
Aug 01, 2019
Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers
Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan'
Aug 01, 2019

More on News

Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 7 minutes ago
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts The South Asia Air Quality TechCamp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Can Adaptation, In Its Current Form Adequately Solve Climate Crises In Nepal? - Debunking The Myth Of Adaptation By Tek Jung Mahat Aug 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75