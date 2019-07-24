European Commission Provides €8.5 Million Humanitarian Aid For South And South East Asia

European Commission Provides €8.5 Million Humanitarian Aid For South And South East Asia

July 24, 2019, 12:28 p.m.

To help the most affected communities in South and South East Asia hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, the Commission has mobilized a new humanitarian funding package worth €8.5 million. This includes €1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of ongoing monsoons in India and Bangladesh. The remaining funds will be provided in Nepal and the Philippines as well as for disaster risk reduction initiatives in the region.

"The countries in South Asia are facing an increasingly worse monsoon season. Heavy rains and flooding have created a large-scale humanitarian situation in India and Bangladesh. During these difficult times, EU solidarity makes a difference: our support will reach those most in need providing water, sanitation and essential supplies. In the wider region, the EU is also supporting Nepal and the Philippines to be better prepared for natural disasters and get aid to those most in need, "said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

EU funding for monsoon victims will be distributed between India and Bangladesh, where more than 500,000 people have been displaced. The situation has affected mainly the states of Assam and Bihar in India and the North of Bangladesh. Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh where almost 1 million refugees live in the world's largest camp, is also affected.

This support comes on top of €2 million allocated to support several regional disaster risk reduction initiatives in South and Southeast Asia, and an additional €2 million dedicated to Nepal to improve both national and local response capacities in the events of fire, floods and earthquakes, particularly in cities. In the Philippines, €1 million will help consolidate disaster risk reduction and resilience-building initiatives.

The EU has also mobilized €2 million for humanitarian assistance in the Philippines to assist the most vulnerable people in Mindanao. Out of this funding, €1 million will be used to cover gaps in the current response in food security, nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and protection from gender and age-based violence. The remaining €1 million will contribute to increase access to safe, equitable and quality primary and secondary education.

Background

Continuous monsoon rains have impacted several districts in the north, north-east and south-east of Bangladesh, resulting in flooding and landslides. More than 4 million people have been affected. Floods in India are affecting almost 10 million people.

Since 1998, the European Commission has invested over €88 million to fund Disaster Risk Reduction and preparedness programs in South and Southeast Asia, supporting - among others - initiatives such as the building of flood-resistant infrastructures and the reinforcement of Early Warning Systems.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Embassy Supports Joint Medical Exchange To APF
Jul 24, 2019
Three Foreigners Arrested Over Religious Conversion Accusations In Nepal
Jul 24, 2019
T-20 World Cup Cricket Nepal Defeats Malaysia With Malla's Half Century
Jul 24, 2019
More Monsoon Rain In All Over Nepal
Jul 24, 2019
An Australian Arrested On Charges Of Sexually Misusing Children In Pokhara
Jul 23, 2019

More on News

U.S. Embassy Supports Joint Medical Exchange To APF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Pradeep Kumar Shrestha As A New HCC-N Dean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 55 minutes ago
Korea's Labor Market Is Highly Important For Nepal: Minister Bista By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal-Georgia Bilateral Consultations Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In Bangkok Supported 10 Nepali Students To Return Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan Provides Over Rs.900 Million To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Three Foreigners Arrested Over Religious Conversion Accusations In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2019
T-20 World Cup Cricket Nepal Defeats Malaysia With Malla's Half Century By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2019
I Would Like To See Nepal Prosper Just As Korea Did By Park Young-sik Jul 24, 2019
More Monsoon Rain In All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2019
Britain's New leader Johnson Born In New York And Raised In England By Reuters Jul 24, 2019
An Australian Arrested On Charges Of Sexually Misusing Children In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75