Nabil Opens ATM At Lalitpur Metropolitan City

July 26, 2019, 8:32 a.m.

Nabil opens its ATM in the premises of Lalitpur Metropolitan City. Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babu Maharjan and chairman of the Bank Shambhu Prasad Poudyal opened the ATM.

“We are privileged to place our ATM in the premises of the Lalitpur Municipality premises and would like to thank the Mayor and the CEO of Lalitpur for providing us this opportunity. Along with our ATM the beautiful premises of the office also has a Water ATM and a Seed ATM. Very pleased to meet and discuss future prospects of working together with such progressive thinking leaders,” writes Anil Keshary Shah in his face book wall.

NIBLLalitpur.jpg

NABIL At 35

Meanwhile, Nabil Banks celebrates 35 of its anniversary. As Nab Bailnk celebrates 35th Anniversary, the bank organized various programs including the blood donations program. CEO of the bank Anil Keshary Shah and Nabil Banks staff donated the blood.

NABIl at 35.jpg

“Nabil Bank’s 35th Anniversary celebrations continue with Team Nabil giving the gift of life by donating blood! Looking at the hundreds of Nabilians who gathered to donate blood so that we may help people in their hour of need made me realize why it’s really such a privilege and pleasure to be part of such an amazing Team,” writes Shah.

