A Year After Nirmala Panta's Rape And Murder

A year has already passed since the rape and murder of Nirmala Panta, police is yet to book perpetrators involved in the crime. In a press conference last week, Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa said that such crime used to happen indicating apathy of the minister towards rape and murder.

However, the police officials have been saying that they have been continuing the investigations using various methods including DNA samples collected from vaginal swab.

Thirteen year old girl Panta was raped and killed in July 26 Kanchanpur District. Several peoples were arrested in connection of murder and rape and police officials were suspended.

However,the perpetrators are still large and police is yet to find any traces. Although it is one of the highly publicized crime rocked the country, it is yet to unveiled the persons involved in the plot.

Even United Nations Human Rights rapporteur raised the question of Nirmala Panta's rape and murder case.