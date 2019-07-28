Heavy Rains Submerge Mumbai, More Shower Predicted

The city of Mumbai has had it all in the last 15-18 hours. There have been flight diversions, waterlogging in many parts of the city, delayed and suspended local trains in areas and massive traffic jams.

Moreover, rainfall activity over Mumbai had been apocalyptic during the night with very hefty showers. Thunderstorm and lightning also accompanied these very intense rains.

Talking about rainfall figures, Santa Cruz observatory in a span of 24 hours between 8.30 am yesterday and 8.30 am today, recorded 219 mm of rains. Moreover, rains in 12 hours have been very intense with the city recording 169 mm of rainfall.

The morning has also begun on a rainy note for the city of Mumbai and with short breaks in between, rainfall has been heavy. Moreover, talking about today's rainfall status, you can expect some rains of varied intensity in the city of Mumbai.

Moreover, the possibility of heavy Mumbai Rains in many areas cannot be ruled out as well. The intensity may not be as high as yesterday but rains will still remain heavy.

Mumbai rains may not be a continuous affair and there are expected to be short breaks in between. Waterlogging will persist today due to rains likely in many areas.

Photo and News Source: Skymet Weather