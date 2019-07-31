Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will receive Yogesh Bhattarai as a new minister. The ministry was without minister since last four months following a death of Rabindra Adhikary in helicopter accident.

He will likely to take oath of office today. In his tweet, Bishnu Rimal, prime minsiter Oli's prinicipal advisor, confers advanced congratulations for his success to a minister who is going to take oath of office. It was reported in media earlier that Bhattarai rejected Prime Minister Oli's offer to become minister for tourism. However, Prime minister Oli is now able to make him minister in his cabinet.

Member of standing committee of Nepal Communist Party( Nepal Communist Party), Bhattarai was a critic of Prime Minister Oli.