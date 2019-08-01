Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel marked the opening of its restaurant 'Edamame' amid a function. Attended by ambassadors from Thailand Bhakavat Tansku and Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri.

Edmame is a relaxed, upscale, Modern Asian specialty restaurant offering a vibrant array of Japanese, Chinese and Thai delicacies that oscillates between innovative and modern culinary arts.

The restaurant also features a yakitori grill, live sushi bar, dim sum station and a bar that serves Asian inspired cocktails.

According to a press release, Edamame takes you into realms of Asia with its stunning décor, intricate patterns, plush fabrics, and exotic Asian art. The design gives an ancient world sense with a tad of mystery and the space is alienated into aesthetically distinct cosmoses to offer an inimitable dining experience.

At Edamame Executive Chef, Sanjeev Ranjan and Chef Ninja ensure that every ingredient is sourced from best quality produce and holds its place and purpose, it is treated with the utmost care to highlight its purest flavor using their mastered culinary skills to ensure every experience is memorable.

"At Edamame we showcase a cuisine that goes beyond creating signature dishes, as it is our passion to source for the very best produce for original dishes that are full of vibrant flavours and will be a memorable experience for all diners. We hope all guests enjoyed the delectable asian food served with a contemporary flair, "said Jean Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Kathmandu Marriott Hotel.