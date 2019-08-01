Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame

Aug. 1, 2019, 8:06 p.m.

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel marked the opening of its restaurant 'Edamame' amid a function. Attended by ambassadors from Thailand Bhakavat Tansku and Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri.

Edmame is a relaxed, upscale, Modern Asian specialty restaurant offering a vibrant array of Japanese, Chinese and Thai delicacies that oscillates between innovative and modern culinary arts.

The restaurant also features a yakitori grill, live sushi bar, dim sum station and a bar that serves Asian inspired cocktails.

According to a press release, Edamame takes you into realms of Asia with its stunning décor, intricate patterns, plush fabrics, and exotic Asian art. The design gives an ancient world sense with a tad of mystery and the space is alienated into aesthetically distinct cosmoses to offer an inimitable dining experience.

Pic 2 (7).JPG

At Edamame Executive Chef, Sanjeev Ranjan and Chef Ninja ensure that every ingredient is sourced from best quality produce and holds its place and purpose, it is treated with the utmost care to highlight its purest flavor using their mastered culinary skills to ensure every experience is memorable.

"At Edamame we showcase a cuisine that goes beyond creating signature dishes, as it is our passion to source for the very best produce for original dishes that are full of vibrant flavours and will be a memorable experience for all diners. We hope all guests enjoyed the delectable asian food served with a contemporary flair, "said Jean Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Kathmandu Marriott Hotel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance
Aug 01, 2019
Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal
Aug 01, 2019
Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation
Aug 01, 2019
Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers
Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan'
Aug 01, 2019

More on Tourism

Marriott International Announces The Opening Of Aloft Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Narayani River Will Have Cruise Service By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Marriott Hotels Ventures To Nepal Opening Kathmandu Marriott Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Nepalese Embassy And NTB Launch Bus Branding Campaign In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
IIFA Award Will Promote Nepal’s Tourism Sector : Organizers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75