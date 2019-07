Nepali ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya paid a courtesy call on External Affairs Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the latter's office today. According to press release issued by Nepalese Embassy in India, they held wide-ranging discussion on various areas of Nepal-India relations.

According to a source, Nepalese ambassador Acharya also spoke on the report prepared by Imminent Group of both the countries.