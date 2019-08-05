Weather Forecast August 5: Monsoon Rains Intensifies In Nepal

Aug. 5, 2019, 7:54 a.m.

As Axis of Monsoon Trough shirted towards north towards Nepal, it will likely to activate monsoon again in Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will rain across Nepal in coming three days or till Tuesday.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain to occur at many places in Nepal. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the of the eastern and western regions.

According to Skymet Weather, coming on to East and Northeast India, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Northern parts of Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify more. Under the influence of this system parts of Gangetic West Bengal will be affected by light to moderate rains and thundershowers at many places. Rain intensity will now increase in Bihar as well.

