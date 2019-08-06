Weather Forecast August 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Neapl With Chances Of Heavy Rains

There will be a generally cloudy in the western region, partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. As access to Axis of Monsoon Trough has shifted north towards Nepal, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places in the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western hilly region.

India’s Skymet Weather says that a Low –Pressure Area has developed and is over North Odisha. While moderate rains can be seen over Gangetic West Bengal with scattered light rains over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.