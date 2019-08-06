Weather Forecast August 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Neapl With Chances Of Heavy Rains

Weather Forecast August 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Neapl With Chances Of Heavy Rains

Aug. 6, 2019, 7:18 a.m.

There will be a generally cloudy in the western region, partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. As access to Axis of Monsoon Trough has shifted north towards Nepal, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places in the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western hilly region.

India’s Skymet Weather says that a Low –Pressure Area has developed and is over North Odisha. While moderate rains can be seen over Gangetic West Bengal with scattered light rains over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RJP Leader Mahato Demands Apology From Oli Government
Aug 06, 2019
Everest Bank Continuous Its Support To Teach For Nepal
Aug 06, 2019
North Korea Fires Two Missiles
Aug 06, 2019
President Trump Condemns Racism And White Supremacy
Aug 06, 2019
SAARC Movement Had Virtually Done Nothing To Promote Business Activities : Binod Chaudhary
Aug 06, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 5: Monsoon Rains Intensifies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 4: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

RJP Leader Mahato Demands Apology From Oli Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
Everest Bank Continuous Its Support To Teach For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
North Korea Fires Two Missiles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
President Trump Condemns Racism And White Supremacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
SAARC Movement Had Virtually Done Nothing To Promote Business Activities : Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019
Modi Government Blunts Article 370, Redraws Jammu and Kashmir Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584