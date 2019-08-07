Fire Destroyed A Building Of Internet Provider Subisu

After hours of efforts, security personnel and firefighters were able to control fire at a building of Subisu, a Baluwatar based internet service provider. The building has been caught in flames this afternoon.

According to police, the fire erupted from a barrel of petrol kept in the building of Subisu Cablenet Pvt Ltd in KMC-4 at around 12:45 pm.

East of Nepal House in Baluwatar at this monent pic.twitter.com/R3sEAzWKYi — Arun Dhoj Adhikary (@arundadhikary) August 7, 2019

The fire has completely devastated the buildings and equipment of Subisu. According to eyewitness, there was huge loss of property. However, no human casualty or injury has been reported.