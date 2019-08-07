Fire Destroyed A Building Of Internet Provider Subisu

Fire Destroyed A Building Of Internet Provider Subisu

Aug. 7, 2019, 3:51 p.m.

After hours of efforts, security personnel and firefighters were able to control fire at a building of Subisu, a Baluwatar based internet service provider. The building has been caught in flames this afternoon.

According to police, the fire erupted from a barrel of petrol kept in the building of Subisu Cablenet Pvt Ltd in KMC-4 at around 12:45 pm.

The fire has completely devastated the buildings and equipment of Subisu. According to eyewitness, there was huge loss of property. However, no human casualty or injury has been reported.

