Glocal Announces Glocal's 20 Under 20 In Association With Wai Wai

Glocal Pvt. Ltd. in association with Wai Wai have unveiled the list of 20 brightest and influential Nepali teenagers under the age of 20. These teenagers are from various diverse fields ranging from social work, child right activism, computer programming, science, journalism, technology, poetry, innovation, public speaking, conservation and entrepreneurship among others.

The annual list of game changers seeks to recognize and honor the exceptional teenagers from various fields. Glocal’s 20 under 20 is an umbrella title for 20 early change makers, who are teenagers from diverse fields, stepping out to create an impact in the society.

Releasing the list, Asish Thakur, Executive Director of Glocal Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are unveiling 20Under20 of 2019 and so far, I am delighted to see these young minds grow and thereby help their society prosper. In one hand, they have proved to be a strong team of like-minded teens and in another, the future leaders.

The 20 young inspiring change makers were selected by a respected jury panel through an intense selection round for the impacts they have created in the society. These teenagers were selected from a pool of 598 applications from across the nation.

The selected teenagers will be honored amidst the Grand celebration of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019 award on September 1, 2019 at Soaltee Crowne Plaza.

Throughout the year, Glocal’s 20 under 20 shall work cohesively for identification of opportunity, fostering networking and collaboration and doing works to create an impact in the society. They are expected to use their existing knowledge and experience to initiate works and enhance their leadership and other qualities. Also, paving their way towards becoming future leaders by being interactive and proactive.

Stories of these youths will be published at Glocal Khabar.

To make the program a grand success, Glocal has partnered with Wai Wai as a Title Sponsor, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Nepal 2020 and Embassy of India as Promotional Partner; UNDP, European Union, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Kathmandu as Strategic Partner; Soaltee Crown Plaza as an Initiative Partner; Coca-Cola, VOITH, Panchakanya, Annapurna and Honda as Partners. Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. as a Bank Partner, Cozy Home B&B as a Hospitality Partner, Turkish Airlines, Yeti Airlines as Airlines Partner, Prisma Advertising as PR Partner, Sparrow as SMS Partner. King’s College, Chelsea International College, Vidhya Sanskar School as Education Partner and News24 as Broadcast Partner.

In addition, the initiative is supported by Worldlink, E-sewa, AYON, YUWA, QFX, Opportunity Nepal, Today’s Telegram, Facts Nepal, Nepal Youth Council and View Your Choice.

Partnership with various such organizations and media working on youth-segment helped the program reach every nook and corners of the country, and ensured no teenagers having talents and potential were left-out from the competition.

Meanwhile, the list of Top- 6 finalists for Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019, the only national platform in Nepal to recognize and honor the outstanding teenagers, is also going to be announced soon.