Suicide Rates Declines In Nepal

Nepal has witnessed a decline in the number of suicides committed in the country, according to a Nepal Police data which also revealed that an average of three persons take their lives every day in the Himalayan nation reports PTI.

The data attribute the growing number of people suffering from psychological disorder as one of the causes behind committing the crime.

According PTI, three people commit suicide by consuming poison every day, the data said on an average. "Those who commit suicide by consuming poison are mostly youngsters," Nepal Police spokesperson Bishwaraj Pokharel said.

As many as 1,320 people committed suicide by consuming poison in the Fiscal Year 2018-19 alone. However, the number is less than that of the FY 2017-18 when 1,363 people took their lives, the data said.

Altogether 4,481 people committed suicide over the past six years with 1,307 people committing the crime in FY 2013-14; 1,090 in FY 2014-15; 1,186 in FY 2015-16 and 1,215 in FY 2016-17.

Pokharel attribute acute poverty, failed love affairs, unemployment, changing lifestyle and mental health issues as some of the major reasons for people to commit suicide.