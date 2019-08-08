Fire Destroyed Subishu’s Property Worth 500 Million Rupees

Aug. 8, 2019, 8:03 a.m.

The massive fire destroyed property worth 500 million Nepali rupees at an office building of Subishu, a Baluwatar-based internet service provider.

Despite working 200 people inside the building at the time when the fire broke out, there reported to casualty as they were safely evacuated. A barrel of petrol kept inside the building is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

"There were an estimated 200 staff members inside the building at the time of the incident. All were evacuated from the building so there were no casualties. We suspect the fuel leakage from a barrel of petrol kept in the building to be the reason for the start of the blaze that later engulfed the building,"

According to Shyam Gyawali, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at the Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari an estimated two thousand litres of diesel was stocked inside the barrels that were kept in building premises to operate the generators.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

