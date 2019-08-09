25 Missing 4 Killed And 19 Injured In A Bus Mishap In Gajuri

Aug. 9, 2019, 7:37 a.m.

Four died, 25 missing and 14 seriously injured a bus on the way to Kathmandu from Malangawa crashed in Trishuli River in Gajuri today at 3 in the morning. According to Dhading District Police, the buses sink to Trishuli River.

Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police and workers of Nepal Red Cross have been searching the missing people and rescue work. Those injured in the accident were admitted to Malekhu Community Hospital and Primary Health Center in Gajuri.

The identity of dead and missing passengers is unknown.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

