Nepal’s Himalaya Is Among The Most Spectacular Sights: Sadguru

After taking ride of helicopter who recently visited Kailash and Nepal’s Gandaki region Sadguru, A Yogi, Mystic & Visionary, Tweets that Nepal’s Himalaya is among the most spectacular sights.

Having million of followers, Sadguru said that Helicopter ride through Nepali Himalayas is among the most spectacular sights on the planet. “Nepal, as a nation, should handle these parts of Himalayas judiciously and carefully. Ensuring forever it will be an attraction for adventure tourism. -Sg #Nepal #SadhguruInKailash,” Sadguru Twitted.