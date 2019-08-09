Weather Forecast August 9: Very Heavy Rains Forecast For Some Places In Western Region

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, rain/thundershower to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

According to division, as axis of monsoon trough still average south and deep depression is now over Chhatisgadha and deep depression is gradually weakening, the monsoon rain is still weak.

Skymet Weather says coming on to East India! The eastern end of Axis of Monsoon Trough is now likely to shift Northwards, and is likely to move across Bihar, Northwest Bengal and then towards Arunachal Pradesh across Assam. Thus, marginal intensification of rains is likely over Bihar and some parts of North West Bengal. Entire Northeast be it Assam, Arunachal Pradesh or Sikkim, will continue with light rains. A few moderate spells can also be seen at some places. While a mainly dry weather will prevail over parts of Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. Patchy rains are likely in Kolkata.