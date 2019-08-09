Weather Forecast August 9: Very Heavy Rains Forecast For Some Places In Western Region

Weather Forecast August 9: Very Heavy Rains Forecast For Some Places In Western Region

Aug. 9, 2019, 7:34 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, rain/thundershower to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

According to division, as axis of monsoon trough still average south and deep depression is now over Chhatisgadha and deep depression is gradually weakening, the monsoon rain is still weak.

Skymet Weather says coming on to East India! The eastern end of Axis of Monsoon Trough is now likely to shift Northwards, and is likely to move across Bihar, Northwest Bengal and then towards Arunachal Pradesh across Assam. Thus, marginal intensification of rains is likely over Bihar and some parts of North West Bengal. Entire Northeast be it Assam, Arunachal Pradesh or Sikkim, will continue with light rains. A few moderate spells can also be seen at some places. While a mainly dry weather will prevail over parts of Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. Patchy rains are likely in Kolkata.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival
Aug 09, 2019
25 Missing 4 Killed And 19 Injured In A Bus Mishap In Gajuri
Aug 09, 2019
MCC Entry Into Force (EIF) From June 30, 2020
Aug 08, 2019
Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021
Aug 08, 2019
Redmi K20 Series Hits Nepal Market With Cutting-edge Tech
Aug 08, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 8: Depression To Give Moderate Monsoon Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
July 2019, Hottest Month Ever Globally -European Scientists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 7: Heavy Flooding Rains To Landslides Likely In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Neapl With Chances Of Heavy Rains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 5: Monsoon Rains Intensifies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 4: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2019
25 Missing 4 Killed And 19 Injured In A Bus Mishap In Gajuri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2019
MCC Entry Into Force (EIF) From June 30, 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Redmi K20 Series Hits Nepal Market With Cutting-edge Tech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Agriculture Development Bank Joins Connect IPS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584