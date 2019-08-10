Five Killed In Rocket Test Accident In Russia

Five Killed In Rocket Test Accident In Russia

Aug. 10, 2019, 7:44 a.m.

Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday (Aug 10) that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

The accident occurred during tests on a liquid propellant rocket engine, RIA said, citing Rosatom.

Rosatom was quoted as saying that a further three of its staff had received injuries of varying degrees of seriousness during the accident, including burns.

They were receiving the necessary medical treatment in specialised facilities, it said.

Russian authorities had previously said that two people had been killed in the incident and that a nearby city had reported a rise in radiation levels when the rocket engine blew up at a testing site in the Archangelsk region on Thursday.

Authorities said they had been forced to shut down part of a bay in the White Sea to shipping as a result.

Local residents have been stocking up iodine used to reduce the effects of radiation exposure after the accident, regional media have reported.

Although the defence ministry initially said that no harmful chemicals were released into the atmosphere and that radiation levels were unchanged, authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk reported what they described as a brief spike in radiation.

No official explanation has been given for why such an accident would cause radiation to spike.

The radiation statement put out by the city of Severodvinsk disappeared from the Internet on Friday without explanation.

An unidentified naval officer quoted by the Kommersant newspaper said the accident could have occurred at a testing site at sea and that the explosion of a rocket could have caused a toxic fuel spill. Russia media have said that the rocket engine explosion may have occurred at a weapons testing area near the village of Nyonoksa.

Those reports say an area near Nyonoksa is used for tests on weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles that are used by the Russian navy.

Greenpeace has cited data from the Emergencies Ministry that it said showed radiation levels had risen 20 times above the normal level in Severodvinsk around 30km from Nyonoksa.

Reuters

Britain's New leader Johnson Born In New York And Raised In England
Jul 24, 2019
Nepal's CG Group Ties Up With Huawei To Launch 4G Services
Jul 02, 2019
China And U.S. Agree To Restart Trade Talks
Jun 29, 2019
Brazil Players Support Neymar, Says Fernandinho
Jun 03, 2019
Well-to-do Young Bombers Behind Sri Lankan Carnage
Apr 25, 2019

More on International

North Korea Tests Five Short Range Baltic Missile By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
China Oppose India’s Inclusion Of Ladakh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
North Korea Fires Two Missiles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
President Trump Condemns Racism And White Supremacy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Nine Dead In Second US Mass Shooting In 24 Hours In Dayton, Ohio By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
20 Dead, 26 Injured,1 Arrested In Shooting In Texas, Police Say By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Trishuli-3A Added 60 MW Electricity To Nepal’s National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
Gold Rises As Trade War Escalates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
Weather Forecast August 10: Moderate Rains With Few Heavy Spells In Eastern And Central Hills In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
Nepal’s Himalaya Is Among The Most Spectacular Sights: Sadguru By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2019
My First Impressions Of Kathmandu (With Photo Features) By Perrine Aguiar Aug 09, 2019
Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584