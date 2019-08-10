Indian Tourists Travelling To Mansarovar From Humla Decline

Indian Tourists Travelling To Mansarovar From Humla Decline

Aug. 10, 2019, 8:13 p.m.

Number of Indian tourists travelling to Mansarovar through Humla has drastically reduced.According to Deshsanchar online, only 5537 Indian tourists visited Mansarovar from Humla this year compared to over 8000 last year. For the last twelve days, the tourist arrival was stopped. However, it has already resumed fro 7 August. In the last two days, 73 Indian tourists headed to Hilsa from Humla.

It is reported that the opening of Kerung Check point, which is shorter to travel Mansarovar, has reportedly reason behind declining the numbers of Indian tourists in Humla.

Last year, 10877 Indian tourists visited Mansarovar from Humla. In 2017, the number was 12534.

Photo courtesy: Desshsanchar

