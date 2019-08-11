Miss Earth Nepal Sigdel Joins Sajha Party

Sajha Party has nominated Miss Nepal Earth Priya Sigdel as party's central committee member. According to a press release issued by Sajha Party, Sigdel is nominated to central committee member with an aim to include more young members from inside and outside the country.

Central Committee's meeting of Sajha Party, which concluded today, approved Sigdel's nomination. Graduated in development studies, Priya Sigdel is also founding chairperson of Hatihatti Social Organization, which has been working to empower women from backward community.

Sigdel participated in Miss Earth Competition held in Philippines representing Nepal. She also presented a paper on youth change maker in Switzerland, India and Bangladesh.

"Many people were expecting that I will join film, model, fashion designer or television presenter following wining three tittles. However, I have very strong attachment with politics. I believe that only through politics we can transform society," said Sigdel.

Sajha Party said that it is a matter of encouragement for the party to see younger generation like Sigdel to have a member.