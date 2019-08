Unidentified persons set a fire on a jeep of chairperson of Baglachuli Rural Municipality of Dang District last night Deshsanchar online reports

The fire completely destroyed the car, which has been using to carry chairperson of Rural Municipality. After receiving the information, police of nearby police station and local people took control the fire. However, they cannot save the jeep.

The jeep was parked at the ward no 5 office of Banglachuli Rural Municipality at the time of fire.