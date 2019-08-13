World Cup 2023 Qualification: ICC Announces The League 2 Schedule

The League 2 will witness seven teams Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, UAE and the USA – contesting in 126 ODIs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today has officially launched the Road to India 2023, with the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning next week, one month after England were crowned 2019 champions, as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 kicks off in Scotland.

League 2 sees 126 One Day Internationals (ODIs) played across 21 tri-series and sits in the new four-year qualification structure for the Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification which is now a four-year cycle, one month after England overcame New Zealand in the dramatic 2019 Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 which is two steps from India 2023 and sits beneath the Men’s CWC Super League. League 2 provides more competitive cricket for the seven teams, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Scotland, UAE and USA, with each team playing 36 ODIs over two and half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

From 14 – 21 August, Scotland, PNG and Oman will play the inaugural series in Mannofield Park which includes four ODIs for each team, worth 2 points per ODI which will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table. After the 21 tri-series have been completed the three top teams with will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier- and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Source: Crictracker