World Cup 2023 Qualification: ICC Announces The League 2 Schedule

World Cup 2023 Qualification: ICC Announces The League 2 Schedule

Aug. 13, 2019, 8:45 a.m.

The League 2 will witness seven teams Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, UAE and the USA – contesting in 126 ODIs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today has officially launched the Road to India 2023, with the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning next week, one month after England were crowned 2019 champions, as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 kicks off in Scotland.

League 2 sees 126 One Day Internationals (ODIs) played across 21 tri-series and sits in the new four-year qualification structure for the Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification which is now a four-year cycle, one month after England overcame New Zealand in the dramatic 2019 Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 which is two steps from India 2023 and sits beneath the Men’s CWC Super League. League 2 provides more competitive cricket for the seven teams, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Scotland, UAE and USA, with each team playing 36 ODIs over two and half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

From 14 – 21 August, Scotland, PNG and Oman will play the inaugural series in Mannofield Park which includes four ODIs for each team, worth 2 points per ODI which will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table. After the 21 tri-series have been completed the three top teams with will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier- and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Source: Crictracker

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Government Should Allow Eligible Diaspora Members To Obtain NRN Citizenship: Ambika P. Adhikari
Aug 13, 2019
Nepal To Play Australia In WC Qualifier On October 10 In Canberra
Aug 13, 2019
Weather Forecast August 13: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rain In Some Places Of Eastern Terai
Aug 13, 2019
PM Oli Says His Health Is Well
Aug 12, 2019
PM Oli Returned Home From Singapore
Aug 12, 2019

More on Sports

Nepal To Play Australia In WC Qualifier On October 10 In Canberra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Neymar Rape Case Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
T-20 World Cup Qualifying: Singapore Defeats Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal Defeat Kuwait By 7 Wickets, Revive The Hope To Qualify By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Government Should Allow Eligible Diaspora Members To Obtain NRN Citizenship: Ambika P. Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
Weather Forecast August 13: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rain In Some Places Of Eastern Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
PM Oli Says His Health Is Well By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
PM Oli Returned Home From Singapore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
External Affairs Minister Of India Jaishankar In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584