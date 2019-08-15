Mount Everest Expedition: Committee Recommends To Set New Conditions

Aug. 15, 2019, 8:29 a.m.

Nepal Mountain Tourism Reform and Recommendation Committee gusseted to set a certain criteria for new mountaineer to climb Mt. Everest. The committee recommended that the permission to Mount Everest Expedition is given to the person who successfully climbed the mountain over 6500 meter.

Set by Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation after international media and mountaineers blamed large flow of mountaineers resulted in heavy casualties. in Mount Everest last session. The committee, however, dismissed the accusation that huge traffic at the Everest is responsible to casualties. The report said that high altitude sickness and hostile weather responsible for death.

The committee suggests the prior conditions to scale mountain above 6500 meter will help to see physical fitness and mountaineering experiences of mountaineer and avoid the risk.

There were 11 deaths in Mount Everest and nine from Nepal side. The committee has also suggested increasing royalty for the expedition from current 11,000 dollar to 35,000 dollar for the mountain above 8000 meter and 20 thousand dollar for the mountain below 8000 meter.

Out of 14 mountains above 8000, Nepal has 8 peaks

