Weather Forecast August 15: Heavy Rains In Few Place Western Nepal

Aug. 15, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

Axis of Monsoon Trough is normal position. The Axis of Monsoon Trough is running from Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, South Utterpradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal up to Head of Bay of Bengal which is normal position. Punjab to Northeast Bay of Bengal across this Low-Pressure Area.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

However, Skymet Weather said heading to the eastern parts of India, wherein the humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are increasing moisture over East and Northeast India. Therefore, light to moderate rains will be seen over many areas of West Bengal and parts of Bihar. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Northeastern states will also receive scattered light rains with few moderate spells.

