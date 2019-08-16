Three Petrol Bombs Hurled At The House Of NCP Chief Whip of Province 5

Aug. 16, 2019, 7:25 a.m.

Three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of chief whip of Province 5 of Nepal Communist Party Bhumishwor Dhakal in Sainamaina- of Rupandehi District Deshsancar reports.

According to report, the bombs were targeted to the rooms of Dhakal, his mother and father and a government vehicle parked in his home. Dhakal is currently undergoing treatment at Medcity Hospital.

He told Deshsanchar that they might have hurled bomb expecting that I was sleeping home. “ I was informed by the incident at 2 am at the hospital,” said Dhakal.

Under the command of police inspector of Saljhandi Area police, security team is on the way to the place.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

