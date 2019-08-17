I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal

I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal

Aug. 17, 2019, 3:36 p.m.

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that there is compulsion to take decision for the party unity even they are unsatisfactory.

Addressing an interaction program jointly organized by National Medical Association and Nepal Progressive Medical Association, former Prime Minister Dahal said that he feels sometime whether he would be right not to make unification.

He said that the secretariat has taken many important decisions following intense and long decision arguing that this is necessary for the strengthening the party unity.

He said that this is an opportunity and challenges for the party saying that the history will blame us if we cannot do anything. Chairperson Dahal also said that this kind of opportunities will rarely come and the government needs to work effetely.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

