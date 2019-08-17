Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir

Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir

Aug. 17, 2019, 8:46 a.m.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump about his concerns over the situation in disputed Kashmir region, Islamabad's foreign minister said, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue reports AFP From Islamabad.

The call comes a day after at least five people were killed in cross-border fire between India and Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals since New Delhi controversially ended the autonomous status of the portion of Kashmir it administers.

"Today (Khan) has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in Occupied Kashmir," said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a press conference.

Trump and Khan also discussed Afghanistan, where the US is engaged in talks with the Taliban, and pledged to remain in constant contact moving forward, the minister added.

During a meeting with Khan in July, Trump said that Modi had asked him to help mediate the Kashmir dispute - a claim Delhi strenuously denied.

