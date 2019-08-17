Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days

Police also fired 10 cells of tear gas to disperse the angry supporters.

Aug. 17, 2019, 8:29 a.m.

Five police personnel were injured after followers of Television Program Presenter Rabi Lamichhane crashed with police in Chitwan District Police Office in Bharatpur.

Lamichhane’s supporters gathered at the spot also vandalize the Police Of Chitwan. According to police, police were injured when the group petted police with stone and iron. Police also fired 10 cells of tear gas to disperse the angry supporters. Lamichhane’s supporters had staged a protest outside the District Police Office this morning demanding his immediate release.

Police brought Lamichhane, Kandel and Karki to District Police Office (DPO), Chitwan around 1:00 am on Friday, after which they underwent health check-up at Bharatpur Hospital.

Rabi-samarthak9.jpg

As per the order of Chitwan District Court, television program presenter Rabi Lamichhane along with two others has been remanded in police custody for five days starting Friday.

A single bench of Justice Binod Kumar Sharma took the decision to this effect to carry out further investigation into the case. Police arrested Lamichhane, Yuvaraj Kandel and Asmita Karki in connection to the death of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini, which appeared to be a suicide.

A video footage recorded by Pudasaini on his mobile phone — which was made public by an online news portal — accuses Lamichhane, Kandel and Karki for his death.

Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini, associated with Mountain Television, was found hanging in a local hotel in Chitwan district on August 6. A video footage recorded by Pudasaini on his mobile phone — which was made public by an online news portal — accuses Lamichhane, Kandel and Karki for his death, which appeared to be a suicide.

Pudasaini used to work for News24 Television channel with Lamichhane and Kandel before joining Mountain Television some two months back. He was associated with Mountain Television until his death.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit
Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2019
Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan
Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir
Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region
Aug 17, 2019

More on News

Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
PJC Announces Photo Contest On Literacy And Multilingualism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 50 minutes ago
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Madan Mani Dixit Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepalese Citizens Need Indian Visa To Enter India From Pakistan, Hong Kong, China And Macau By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Performed Concert At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584