NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun has announced to make Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) now number one Corporation of Nepal next year increasing its profit margin over 8 billion in coming years. He said that NEA’s profit margin will increase more than this year. “Last year was a year of achievement and pride for NEA,” said minister Pun addressing 34th Anniversary of NEA.

“NEA becomes the best performer in its history because of managerial capacity of Managing Director, hard work of employees and continual support of political leadership,” said minister Pun who is also chairperson of NEA. At a time when all the corporations have been in loss, NEA has made net profit. We will make it number one.”

Three years ago, NEA’s net loss was Rs.8.89 billion and it has been making profit since then. It has made profit of Rs.7.20 billion and its cumulative loss reduce to Rs.15 billion.

NEA has cut the electricity loss to 15.32 percent from 20.45 previous years.

Minister Pun has said that the end of load shedding and regular supply of electricity has also positive impacts on Nepalese economy. He said that regular supply of electricity also contributed to GDP growth. He said that the government is negotiations with India and Bangladesh to sale surplus electricity next year.

Minister Pun also directed the employees to be customer friendly developing people friendly approach with prompt distribution of meters and maintenance. He also demanded to reduce the generation, transmission, distribution and administrative cost to minimize the cost so that electricity can be supplied in cheap price.

“In the past, there were challenges to supply electricity and now the challenge to supply quality electricity,” said Minister Pun.

Energy secretary and member of NEA’s board of director Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said that the increasing consumption will be coming challenges for NEA. Managing director of NEA Kul Man Ghising said that there need to implementation of policy to construct charging stations for electric vehicles and replacement of LPG by electric woven can increase the internal consumption of electricity. He also said that there need to implement various programs to increase the domestic consumption of electricity.

He said that improvement of service and economic conditions will enhance the trust of the people towards NEA. MD Ghising has expressed the commitment that NEA will take all possible efforts to strengthen services to provide regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity. During the program minister Pun also honored 15 employees for their best performance in work.