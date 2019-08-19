Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video

As Tij festival on the eve, musicians and singers release numbers of music video recently. The words of music video describe voice of love and pain of households and separation with family.

Out of few songs, Durgesh Thapa’s video album has already received 4 million fans in YouTube. His music video Hami Nachnu Parchh bich bich maa is getting popular.

Similarly, popular singer Pashupati Sharma’s Australia kand has already received 2.7 million viewers in Youtube. Birshi Jana Mayalaai Ke garun song is directed to the youth who are desperate to go to Australia.

Rabin Gharti Magar, Madan Senchuri and Tilak Lamichhane’s music video Thel Budhi Thel ha also hitting of 2.8 million.

Singers Santosh K.C Radhkia Hamal and Rita KC’s Sauta audio music video also attracted 1.5 million viewers. It is related to polygamy. Singers Pashupati Sharma, Raju Dhaka and Debi Gharti’s new music Suhayo Chaupatai also received 2.8 million viewers.

Photo and content courtesy: Deshsanchar