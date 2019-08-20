41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award

British Council Nepal awarded International School Award to 41 schools in Nepal and reaccredited three schools at their award ceremony held today. This award is endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD) and this is the 7th year that Nepali Schools are being awarded through this program.

The awards were handed over by the Chief Guest Khagaraj Baral Secretary, Ministry of Education Science and Technology and Guest of Honour Richard Morris British Ambassador to Nepal,

According to a press release issued by British Council Nepal, out of 64 schools from all over Nepal initially working on International School Award, 56 schools submitted their dossiers last year. The award-winning schools will be allowed to use the coveted International School Award kite mark along with their school logo on all the official stationery and promotional materials for a period of three years. British Council Nepal is celebration its 60th Anniversary this year in Nepal and 20th year of successful ISA around the globe. Along with the award ceremony,

The British Council also hosted a policy dialogue on “Embedding global learning and International dimension into the curriculum”. The main objective of the event was to provide a platform for stakeholders from the Ministry of Education and its line agencies, UK and schools from Nepal along with international speakers, practitioners and University experts to discuss - where they are with preparing their students for a place in the global economy and - how they might embed international dimension into their school’s ethos and curriculum and - explore current best practices from Nepal and globally.

List of full award winners included Adarsha English Boarding Secondary School Parbat, Apex Life School Kathmandu,Arunima Secondary School Kathmandu, Shree Banganga Secondary School Kapilvastu, Bluebird English Secondary School Lalitpur, Darshaniya Rameshwar Singh Kushwaha Academy Dhanusa, Delhi Public school Dharan, Edify International School Kathmandu, Gaindakot Namuna Secondary School Nawalparasi,Global Pathshala Bhaktapur,Gorkha Secondary School Tulsipur,Dang,Gyan Bagaichaa English Boarding School Tanahun List continued,Gyan Punja Boarding School Kapilvastu 2, Hilary English High School Kathmandu, Ideal English Boarding School Dharan, Jagat Mandir Secondary School Kathmandu.

Likewise, other include Jesse’s International Boarding Secondary School Kathmandu, Junior Citizens' Academy Secondary School Kaski, Kids’ Home Academy English School Nawalparasi, Kunwarti School Rupandehi, Little Flowers Public school Lalitpur, Mechi English Boarding School Jhap, Nawaneet Toddlers’ Zone Kathmandu,Nepal Secondary School Nawalparasi, Nightingale International Secondary School Lalitpur, N.K.Singh Memorial English Preparatory Secondary School Kathmandu , Nobel Academy Kathmandu, NOBLE Academy Secondary School Nawalparasi ,Pamir International Academy Rupandehi.

Paramount Boarding High school Rupandehi, Peace Zone Awasiya Ma. Vi. Itahari,Rainbow Academic Homes Secondary School Pokhara, Reliance International Academy Kathmandu,Samriddhi School Kathmandu,Sano Sansar Day Care & Pre- Primary International School Kathmandu, Shree Shanti Model Secondary School Rupandehi, Swati Sadan E.B Secondary School Kathmandu, Ugrachandi Boarding School Kavre ,Vijaya Samudayik Siksha Sadan Nawalparasi, Vishwa Jyoti Secondary School Nawalparasi and Wonderland International Pre-school Kathmandu

“British Council Nepal is celebrating 60 years in Nepal this year. This year is also the 20th anniversary of International School Award under Connecting Classroom delivered in partnership with DFID globally, and the 7 th year in Nepal. The International School Award framework encourages schools to make the most of their international partnerships to fulfil multiple educational objectives such as language learning, developing international values and raising skills and standards and supporting the key Sustainable Development Goals across the curriculum and ethos of school environment,” said Dr. Jovan Ilic, Country Director, British Council Nepal.

“ISA over the years have reached 500 schools from 31 districts,129000 students, 3000 teachers and 400 school leaders. The International School Award is testament to the vision and inspiring commitment of Heads and teachers across Nepal, who have opened up their classrooms to enriching, innovative and creative international working. We look forward to working with more schools in the future, as we develop an international dimension with global citizenship both in the UK and in Nepal”.

What is International School Award (ISA)?

ISA is a yearly award given to participating schools. Applications from interested schools are called in every year and schools are selected on the basis of their application. The British Council offers the ISA as an accreditation framework for schools to record and evaluate their international work and embed it into the curriculum. ISA acts as a benchmark that ascertains schools as having an outstanding level of support for: Nurturing global citizenship in young people and Enriching teaching and learning The ISA approach to school development is holistic and mirrors the curriculum-based project work approach to encourage the teachers to use with their students.

It is a rigorous and evidence-based process. It encourages the leaders to foster teambuilding, innovation, and project management. ISA is content free, and it gives context to practice new skills in Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and pedagogy in a safe and structured manner. Evaluation process A team of representatives from the British Council, Department of Education and Curriculum Development Centre is developed. The dossiers or the portfolio of evidence submitted by the participating schools are evaluated and school visits are organised to see the authenticity of the work and learning outcomes in the students.

With the evidences submitted and the outcome of school visits, the schools are granted the award.

About Connecting Classroom Project

Connecting Classrooms, a project implemented by British Council and co-funded by DFID, is designed to help young people develop the knowledge, skills and values to live and work in a globalized economy and makes a positive contribution locally and globally.