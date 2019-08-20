MPs Demanded Impartial Investigation On Suicide Of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini

MPs Demanded Impartial Investigation On Suicide Of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini

Aug. 20, 2019, 4:41 p.m.

Members of the House of Representatives have demanded free and fair investigation on the suicide of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini and arrest of Television Program Program Presenter Rabi Lamichhane and two other connection of the Pudasaini's suicide.

According to Nepal Police, Rabi and two other were detained for investigation following the release of a video regarding the suicide of Pudasaini. In a video public last week, Pudasaini stated that he was completed to suicide by Rabi Lamichhane.

Following the arrest of Rabi Lamichhane, his supporters have been regularly demonstrating terming the incident as conspiracy to drag Rabi in murder. Taking special time, ruling NCP MP Narayan Khatiwada said that the suicide incident of Shalikram is taking unexpected shape and suggested that the government needs to take the incident seriously.

He said that Rabi Lamichhane was in custody following the suicide committed by journalist Shalikram Pudasani and Rabi's supporters have been organizing demonstration daily. MP Shanta Chaudhary and Hit Bahadur Tamang expressed concerned over the demonstrations saying it will likely to to influence.

Chaudhary said that only after investigation it will reveal who is innocent and who is culprit. " We cannot justify any acts launched to influence investigation." Member Tamang requested the government to take control the demonstrations with illegal slogans.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award
Aug 20, 2019
KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019
Aug 20, 2019
8th European Union Film Festival
Aug 20, 2019
NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed
Aug 20, 2019
Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues
Aug 20, 2019

More on News

41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
8th European Union Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Paras Expresses Apology Towards Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
India Provides Training To Twenty Nepali Officers On Anti Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 55 minutes ago

The Latest

NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
PM Oli Postpone His Second Singapore Visit To Meet India's EAM Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
Inter-dependency And Political Economy: A Case of Nepal By Kedar Neupane Aug 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584