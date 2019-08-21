EAM Dr. Jaishanker Meets Prime Minister Oli, Spends 35 Minutes For One-To-One Meeting

Indian Minister Of External Affairs Dr. Jaishanker Meets Prime Minister Oli

Aug. 21, 2019, 2:57 p.m.

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has paid a courtesy call to prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli at his office. During the meeting, they discussed the matter of bilateral and mutual interests.

EAM Dr. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Oli spent 35 minutes for one to one meeting. According to a source close to Prime Minister Oli, EAM Dr. Jaishankar has assured Prime Minister Oli that India wants to take India Nepal relations in new dimensions.

EAM Dr. Jaishanker also said that India supports Nepal's change federal republic system. During the meeting, PM Oli has explained his friendly relations with Prime minister Modi and he said that Nepal wants to get benefits from economic development of India.

Meanwhile, the Indian minister is scheduled to meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari tomorrow morning. Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Jaishankar has arrived in Kathmandu today.

EAM Dr. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to attend the fifth meeting of the ministerial-level Nepal-India Joint Commission. The meeting which is being held after an interval of three years will review the bilateral relations between the two neighbors. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, today.

Jaishankar.jpg

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Dr.Jaishankar arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Indian Embassy in Nepal

This is Minister Dr. Jaishankar’s first visit to Nepal after he assumed the office as the Minister of External Affairs of India on May, 2019. He had previously visited Nepal in the capacity of the secretary of Indian Foreign Ministry, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy. He had come on the eve of the promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal 2015 (2072 BS).

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-21 at 2.20.48 PM.jpeg

Dr. Jaishankar was received in the airport by Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Shanker Das Bairagi, Ambassador of Nepal to India, Nilamber Acharya, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri.

Indian Minister Dr.Jaishankar will co-chair the meeting along with Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

