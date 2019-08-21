Four Parties Unite To Defend The Constitution

Four Parties Unite To Defend The Constitution

Aug. 21, 2019, 7:29 a.m.

Four Political Parties Including Two Madhesh Based Parties Agree To Fight Conspiracy Against The Constitution

Leaders of four political parties Nepal Communist Party, Nepali Congress, Federal Socialist Party and Rashtriya Janta Party expressed their solidarity to foil conspiracy against Republic, Federalism and Constitution.

Chaired by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at Prime Minister’s Resident, NCP leader Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, former Prime Minister and chairperson of Federal Socialist Party Baburam Bhattarai, deputy Prime minister Upendra Yadav and RJP leader Mahant Thakur were present.

They unanimously agree to work together to strengthen the federal republic through the constitution and foil all possible conspiracy against the current system. They requested the government to take necessary stern action against those conspirator.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli urged all political parties to make unanimous voice to quell violence activities of the Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party.

Spokesperson of NCP Narayankazi Shrestha said that the consensus is unprecedented arguing that this will help to ease tensions among the major political parties.

During the promulgation of constitution, two Madhesh based party RJP and Sanghiya Samajbadi Party launched nationwide campaign against the constitution calling border blockade.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four New Korean Overseas Volunteers And One Advisor Arrived In Nepal
Aug 21, 2019
Japanese Crown Prince In Bhutan
Aug 21, 2019
Court Dismiss George Pell’s Appeal Against Conviction Denied
Aug 21, 2019
Rabi Lamichanne Remains In Police Custody For Another Five Days
Aug 21, 2019
Weather Forecast August 21: Low pressure Area Close To Bihar and Jharkhand Gives Rain In Some Places of Nepal
Aug 21, 2019

More on News

Four New Korean Overseas Volunteers And One Advisor Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 53 minutes ago
41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 32 minutes ago
KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 46 minutes ago
8th European Union Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
MPs Demanded Impartial Investigation On Suicide Of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Crown Prince In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019
Court Dismiss George Pell’s Appeal Against Conviction Denied By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019
Rabi Lamichanne Remains In Police Custody For Another Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019
Weather Forecast August 21: Low pressure Area Close To Bihar and Jharkhand Gives Rain In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2019
NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584