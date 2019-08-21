Four Parties Unite To Defend The Constitution

Four Political Parties Including Two Madhesh Based Parties Agree To Fight Conspiracy Against The Constitution

Leaders of four political parties Nepal Communist Party, Nepali Congress, Federal Socialist Party and Rashtriya Janta Party expressed their solidarity to foil conspiracy against Republic, Federalism and Constitution.

Chaired by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at Prime Minister’s Resident, NCP leader Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, former Prime Minister and chairperson of Federal Socialist Party Baburam Bhattarai, deputy Prime minister Upendra Yadav and RJP leader Mahant Thakur were present.

They unanimously agree to work together to strengthen the federal republic through the constitution and foil all possible conspiracy against the current system. They requested the government to take necessary stern action against those conspirator.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli urged all political parties to make unanimous voice to quell violence activities of the Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party.

Spokesperson of NCP Narayankazi Shrestha said that the consensus is unprecedented arguing that this will help to ease tensions among the major political parties.

During the promulgation of constitution, two Madhesh based party RJP and Sanghiya Samajbadi Party launched nationwide campaign against the constitution calling border blockade.