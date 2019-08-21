Weather Forecast August 21: Low-pressure Area Close To Bihar and Jharkhand Gives Rain In Some Places of Nepal

As the Axis of the Monsoon trough is in normal position, there is a low pressure area close to Bihar and Jharkhand of India. The trough is extending from Haryana to North Bay of Bengal across this Low-Pressure Area, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. In the wake of these system light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and western hilly regions. One or two heavy spells are also possible over western Nepal.