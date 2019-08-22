PM Oli Off To Singapore Second Time For Routine Health Check-up

PM Oli Off To Singapore Second Time For Routine Health Check-up

Aug. 22, 2019, 2:36 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for Singapore for a second routine health check-up. His health check-up will be performed at National University Hospital tomorrow.

After the first round of routine check up, PM returned on August 11. He went to Singapore following the doctors attending the PM had referred him to National University Hospital in Singapore for routine health check-up.

In his first visit, several renal tests were conducted on PM Oli to see the functioning of his kidneys. It was reported that his kidney was normal.

“He is going to Singapore to undergo a routine check-up,” said Kundan Aryal, PM Oli’s press adviser. He will undergo necessary medical tests, said Aryal.

He is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Oli’s personal doctor Dr Dibya Singh Shah, his Chief Adviser Bishnu Rimal, Personal Secretary Rajesh Bajracharya .

PM Oli, who underwent kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi, has regularly undergone routine health check-ups in foreign countries, including New Delhi. Oli had undergone treatment at the Singapore-based hospital where he was treated for an infectious swelling in his right hand in 2014. He had also undergone health check-up at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok.

