Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal

Aug. 30, 2019, 12:48 p.m.

A delegation of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan’s Women Parliamentarians, led by Tomomi INADA, Chief Deputy Secretary-General, LDP and Former Minister of Defense, along with Fusae OTA, Member, House of Councillors, and Mio SUGITA, Member, House of Representatives, visit Nepal from 29th to 31st August, 2019.

During the official visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call to President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Tham Maya Thapa, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen.

20190830_105315 (1).jpg

They discussed about women empowerment issues, to promote international exchange between the women parliamentarians of both countries in the near future. They also talked about mutual interest issues and the good and cordial relations since bilateral relations from 1956. Recalling the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, KONO’s visit to Nepal in this January, the delegation expressed strengthening the bilateral relationship was underpinned by people-to-people exchanges, furthermore, enhancing exchanges of parliamentarians between Japan and Nepal.

The delegation also visited Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital at Thapathali, which was supported by Japan under the ‘Program on Rehabilitation and Recovery from the Nepal Earthquake in 2015’ and completed in May, 2019. Surendra Prasad Pandey, Chairperson, Nepal-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, hosted a dinner in honor of the delegation.

Likewise, the delegation attended the promotional event of the launching the direct flights to Japan operated by Nepal Airlines and Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, co-organized by the Embassy of Japan, Nepal Airlines and the Nepal Tourism Board. The delegation will end their visit returning to Japan by this direct flight on 31stAugust, 2019. The direct flights between Kathmandu to Kansai (Osaka) resumed after more than a decade on 29th August, 2019.

20190830_094444.jpg

