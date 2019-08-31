Weather Forecast August 31: Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern And Central Regions

Aug. 31, 2019, 8:48 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and at some places of the western region , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

Although Axis of the Monsoon Trough is still below south from normal position, the entry of air with moisture in Nepal, there will likely to see rain in many parts of eastern and central Nepal.

After much anticipation, rains have finally commenced isolated rainfall activities were seen in some parts in a span of 24 hours.

According to Skymet Weather Team, the axis of Monsoon Trough is moving northwards and a Cyclonic Circulation is also over East Uttar Pradesh and the adjoining area. The combined effect of these two systems will increase the spread of rainfall activities.

For the next 24 hours, we expect some patchy rains to appear and the intensity would increase by tomorrow. Moreover, these showers would bring huge relief from hot and humid weather conditions.

On and off rainfall activities are likely until September 3. Thereafter, with the system gaining more strength, the intensity would increase and light to moderate rains would continue in many parts until September 6.

The revival of Monsoon would finally put an end to the prolonged dry spell and bless the state with some good showers.

