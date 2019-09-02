Chinese Hackers Arrested With Huge Amount Of Theft Money

Nepal Rashtra Bank urged customers that there need not to be panicked due to hacking of some ATM machines in Kathmandu by four Chinese hackers. After finding withdrawal unusual amount of money from ATMs in Kathmandu, Nepal Rastra Bank alerted the police and banks

Under that tip off, Police arrested five Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in hacking bank data and withdrawing millions of rupees from various Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booths using fake VISA cards in Kathmandu.

According to police, Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu arrested Zhu Liangang red-handed while withdrawing money from Nabil Bank’s ATM at Durbarmarg yesterday, according to police acting on a tip-off a police team deployed from the various places.

Subsequently, police raided Maya Manor Boutique Hotel in Hattisar and apprehended his accomplices Lin Jianmeng, Luo Jialei, Qiu Yunqing and Chen Bin Bin.

Police seized Rs 10.26 million, USD 9,108, 1,199 Chinese Yuan, 250 Euro, 5,000 Cambodian negotiable instruments, 80 Hong Kong dollars, 132 units of fake VISA cards, 17 valid VISA cards, one set of card printing machine, six sets of mobile phones, laptop, and data card, police said in the statement.