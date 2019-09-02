Chinese Hackers Arrested With Huge Amount Of Theft Money

Chinese Hackers Arrested With Huge Amount Of Theft Money

Sept. 2, 2019, 6:58 a.m.

Nepal Rashtra Bank urged customers that there need not to be panicked due to hacking of some ATM machines in Kathmandu by four Chinese hackers. After finding withdrawal unusual amount of money from ATMs in Kathmandu, Nepal Rastra Bank alerted the police and banks

Under that tip off, Police arrested five Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in hacking bank data and withdrawing millions of rupees from various Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booths using fake VISA cards in Kathmandu.

According to police, Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu arrested Zhu Liangang red-handed while withdrawing money from Nabil Bank’s ATM at Durbarmarg yesterday, according to police acting on a tip-off a police team deployed from the various places.

Subsequently, police raided Maya Manor Boutique Hotel in Hattisar and apprehended his accomplices Lin Jianmeng, Luo Jialei, Qiu Yunqing and Chen Bin Bin.

Police seized Rs 10.26 million, USD 9,108, 1,199 Chinese Yuan, 250 Euro, 5,000 Cambodian negotiable instruments, 80 Hong Kong dollars, 132 units of fake VISA cards, 17 valid VISA cards, one set of card printing machine, six sets of mobile phones, laptop, and data card, police said in the statement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samir Phuyal Wins Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Sep 02, 2019
Haritalika Teej Observes Throughout Nepal
Sep 02, 2019
Teej Special: Women At Koteshwor Shiva Temples (Photo Feature)
Sep 02, 2019
Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal
Sep 02, 2019
Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours
Sep 02, 2019

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Rabi Lamichanne Remains In Police Custody For Another Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Three Petrol Bombs Hurled At The House Of NCP Chief Whip of Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Rabi Lamichhane Under A Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
25 Missing 4 Killed And 19 Injured In A Bus Mishap In Gajuri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Samir Phuyal Wins Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Haritalika Teej Observes Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Teej Special: Women At Koteshwor Shiva Temples (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
TVET Instructors Training Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75