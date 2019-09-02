Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours

Heavy rains are all set to return to the state of Uttarakhand with a possibility of moderate to heavy showers during the next 12 to 18 hours. The heavy rains may trigger flood-like conditions in many parts of the state. And the chances of landslides and mudslides cannot be ruled out which may create traffic chaos.

Places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Chamoli, Haridwar, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Almora, Tehri and Garhwal may experience intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rains during the next few hours. Due to heavy amount of rainfall, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway may get blocked.

These weather conditions would be a result of an active Western Disturbance across the northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir along with its induced Cyclonic Circulation over North Haryana. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Northeast Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, moisture-laden southeasterly winds are affecting the region.

Due to all these weather systems, moderate to heavy rains may lash parts of Uttarakhand for the next 12 to 18 hours.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower activities have been going on in Uttarakhand for the last many days now. In the wake of these showers, the northern parts of the state were experiencing pleasant weather. On the other hand, due to less amount of rainfall, South Uttarakhand was mainly warm with cloudy sky conditions.

Despite some good showers, Uttarakhand is a rain deficient of its season rainfall by 25% as of August 31. The rainfall statistics may improve, considering the chances of good rainfall during the next few days.

Story Credit: Skymet Weather